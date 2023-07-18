Trending
Odd News
July 18, 2023

Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- A section of an Oregon Beach was temporarily closed when a cougar climbed a landmark rock in an apparent hunt for seabirds.

The mountain lion was spotted Sunday morning on Haystack Rock, an iconic location for seabird watching on the coast in Cannon Beach.

The animal was believed to have climbed the rock during low tide and became stranded when the water rose.

Authorities blocked off a section of beach and the surrounding dunes to give the cougar a path back to its usual habitat.

"While the forested areas along the coast are prime habitat for cougars, it is unusual that a cougar made its way on to Haystack Rock," ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Paul Atwood told KGW-TV. "Their primary food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, other mammals and birds."

Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife returned to the area Monday and confirmed the predator was no longer on the rock and had left tracks leading away from the area. The beach was reopened to the public.

Haystack Rock, a designated wilderness area protected as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, is iconic among birdwatchers for its nesting seabirds, including tufted puffins.

Latest Headlines

Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
July 18 (UPI) -- A Chicago family had a lunchtime surprise when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O'Hare International Airport and struck their house.
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to break another record by balancing an umbrella on his finger for 3 hours, 46 minutes and 16 seconds.
Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington
July 18 (UPI) -- A Washington sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual call from a delivery driver who said he was unable to deliver a package because there was a llama in the road.
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
Odd News // 21 hours ago
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
July 17 (UPI) -- A rare, first-generation iPhone from 2007 was auctioned for $190,372.80, setting a new record for the "Holy Grail" of collectible iPhones.
Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
July 17 (UPI) -- Police responded to a North Carolina home to remove an unusual "slippery suspect" -- a snake.
Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa
July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin used tools including bolt cutters, a hacksaw and a grinder to rescue a small dog who became trapped underneath his owner's electric sofa.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
July 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket during his drive home from buying a beach house.
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
July 17 (UPI) -- A University of Michigan student visiting an island in the West Indies discovered a message in a bottle that had been launched off the Massachusetts coast nearly 10 years earlier.
Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
July 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Australia are trying to identify a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach, and the country's space agency said it could be from "a foreign space launch vehicle."
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
July 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of dachshunds took to the track at a California race course for the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.
