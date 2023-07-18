Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Mississippi conducted an unusual rescue when an escaped camel was spotted wandering near a busy road.

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a couple driving on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway spotted Clyde the camel wandering around outside a fence.

Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell responded to the scene and discovered Clyde had wandered away from the McMurray farm where he lives with bison and zebras.

"Hagen said the camel was cool and seemed to be very interested in his hat, so the officer used it to lead Clyde back to safety," the sheriff's office said.