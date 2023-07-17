Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 17, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies

By Ben Hooper
A message in a bottle launched off the coast of Nantucket, Mass., in 2004 was found this year on an island in the West Indies. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com
A message in a bottle launched off the coast of Nantucket, Mass., in 2004 was found this year on an island in the West Indies. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 17 (UPI) -- A University of Michigan student visiting an island in the West Indies discovered a message in a bottle that had been launched off the Massachusetts coast nearly 10 years earlier.

Cassidy Beach said she was studying on the island of South Caicos in April when she found the bottle among some marine debris on a cliff.

Advertisement

Beach and her classmates broke the bottle open and discovered a message dated Sept. 30, 2004. The author, Pennel Ames, explained it had been thrown into the Atlantic Ocean off the Nantucket coast.

Beach and her friends did some research online and discovered Ames had thrown multiple bottles into the ocean while working as a commercial fisherman, and the messages had been found in locations including Louisiana, Bermuda, Cuba, England, Ireland and France.

The message included an address for a reply, and Beach wrote in her letter that she would be in Woods Hole, Mass., for a summer internship with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ames and his wife, Sharon, invited Beach to join them at their Surfside cottage for dinner. They said it was only the second time they had been able to meet someone who found one of their messages.

Advertisement

The couple said the bottle was the oldest in terms of the time that elapsed between its launching and being found, and was also among the farthest-traveled of their bottles.

Read More

Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West' Donkey hoisted out of North Carolina sinkhole

Latest Headlines

Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
July 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Australia are trying to identify a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach, and the country's space agency said it could be from "a foreign space launch vehicle."
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
July 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of dachshunds took to the track at a California race course for the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.
Donkey hoisted out of North Carolina sinkhole
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Donkey hoisted out of North Carolina sinkhole
July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of an unlucky donkey that fell down a sinkhole and couldn't climb back out.
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
July 15 (UPI) -- California and federal wildlife officials have vowed to do everything possible to safely capture a sea otter that has been "aggressively" approaching surfers and kayakers in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Cruz.
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
July 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said it was "not an ap-peeling situation" when a semi truck hauling a load of bananas caught fire on a highway.
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman to sought shelter from a storm at a convenience store ended up buying a Powerball ticket and winning $50,000.
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland with their owners to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
July 14 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the early morning sky over Louisiana and the possible meteor was caught on camera by some residents' security cameras.
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
Odd News // 3 days ago
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers responded to a California home to rescue four baby raccoons stuck in the chimney.
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
July 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said a train was taken out of service when a snake was spotted on board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Mail delivery suspended in Texas neighborhood due to dive-bombing hawk
Mail delivery suspended in Texas neighborhood due to dive-bombing hawk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement