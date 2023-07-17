Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house

|Advertisement
Stephenson bought a $2,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket.
"The two tickets I was going to buy were both sold out so I bought that one instead," he told lottery officials.
Stephenson gave the tickets to his wife to scratch off while he drove.
"She just started screaming," Stephenson recalled. "I had to pull off at a Bojangles so we could collect our thoughts."
The ticket was a $100,000 winner.
"We are just very blessed and very thankful," he said.
He said the prize money will help him pay off and renovate his new beach house.