Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house

Mark Stephenson and his wife were driving home from buying a new beach house when they won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket during his drive home from buying a beach house. Mark Stephenson of Kenly told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his wife were driving home from buying a beach house in Surf City when they stopped at the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville. Advertisement

Stephenson bought a $2,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket.

"The two tickets I was going to buy were both sold out so I bought that one instead," he told lottery officials.

Stephenson gave the tickets to his wife to scratch off while he drove.

"She just started screaming," Stephenson recalled. "I had to pull off at a Bojangles so we could collect our thoughts."

The ticket was a $100,000 winner.

"We are just very blessed and very thankful," he said.

He said the prize money will help him pay off and renovate his new beach house.