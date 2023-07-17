Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of an unlucky donkey that fell down a sinkhole and couldn't climb back out.

The Wake Forest Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 4 and Ladder 1 crews responded alongside Raleigh Urban Search and Rescue and the Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department when the donkey was found trapped in a Granville County sinkhole.

"Crews from all agencies worked together to create a lifting system to pull the donkey out of the hole," the post said.

The donkey, named Dora, was hoisted to safety. Firefighters said the animal was not injured.