Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 17, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Donkey hoisted out of North Carolina sinkhole

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of an unlucky donkey that fell down a sinkhole and couldn't climb back out.

The Wake Forest Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 4 and Ladder 1 crews responded alongside Raleigh Urban Search and Rescue and the Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department when the donkey was found trapped in a Granville County sinkhole.

Advertisement

"Crews from all agencies worked together to create a lifting system to pull the donkey out of the hole," the post said.

The donkey, named Dora, was hoisted to safety. Firefighters said the animal was not injured.

Read More

Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary

Latest Headlines

Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Odd News // 1 day ago
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
July 15 (UPI) -- California and federal wildlife officials have vowed to do everything possible to safely capture a sea otter that has been "aggressively" approaching surfers and kayakers in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Cruz.
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
July 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said it was "not an ap-peeling situation" when a semi truck hauling a load of bananas caught fire on a highway.
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman to sought shelter from a storm at a convenience store ended up buying a Powerball ticket and winning $50,000.
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
July 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland with their owners to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
July 14 (UPI) -- A large fireball illuminated the early morning sky over Louisiana and the possible meteor was caught on camera by some residents' security cameras.
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
Odd News // 2 days ago
Baby raccoons rescued from chimney in California
July 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers responded to a California home to rescue four baby raccoons stuck in the chimney.
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fare-dodging snake found riding D.C. commuter train
July 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said a train was taken out of service when a snake was spotted on board.
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Athlete does 3,249 pushups in hour to break world record
July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast recaptured a Guinness World Records title by performing 3,249 pushups in one hour.
Goat captured after weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Odd News // 3 days ago
Goat captured after weeks on the loose in Nebraska
July 13 (UPI) -- An escaped goat that eluded capture for several weeks in Nebraska was finally captured safely by animal control officers.
Missing 15-foot python found near her Los Angeles home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Missing 15-foot python found near her Los Angeles home
July 13 (UPI) -- A 15-foot python named Big Mama is safely back at home after nearly 10 days on the loose in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Fireball lights up early morning sky over Louisiana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement