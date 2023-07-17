View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wake Forest Fire Department (@wakeforestfire) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of an unlucky donkey that fell down a sinkhole and couldn't climb back out. The Wake Forest Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 4 and Ladder 1 crews responded alongside Raleigh Urban Search and Rescue and the Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department when the donkey was found trapped in a Granville County sinkhole. Advertisement "Crews from all agencies worked together to create a lifting system to pull the donkey out of the hole," the post said. The donkey, named Dora, was hoisted to safety. Firefighters said the animal was not injured. Read More Truck hauling load of bananas catches fire on Florida highway Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary