July 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Australia are trying to identify a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach, and the country's space agency said it could be from "a foreign space launch vehicle."

The unidentified object washed up on a beach in Green Head, Western Australia, and police said it was examined by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Chemistry Center of Western Australia to confirm it did not pose a danger to the public.

"WA Police will maintain security of the object until it is removed and members of the public are requested to stay away from the location," police said in a statement provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The Australian Space Agency said on Twitter that it is working with authorities to try to identify the object.

"The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle," the agency tweeted. "We are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information. As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object."