Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of dachshunds took to the track at a California race course for the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.

The canine race at Los Alamitos Race Course featured dozens of long dogs running 50-yard trial heats before the final championship race to crown the top dog.

Advertisement

The fastest dachshund in Saturday's event was Beenie Von Weenie.

"Fantastic! I've been coming every year. And he nailed it," owner Nicolee Leonard told KABC-TV. "He won a doghouse and $1,000. And the title, 'The Fastest Wienie of the West!'"

The race served as a fundraiser for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.