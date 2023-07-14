Trending
Odd News
July 14, 2023 / 1:47 PM

Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scotland for breed's anniversary

By Ben Hooper
July 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland with their owners to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said Thursday's gathering at Guisachan House in Glen Affric included humans and canines from more than 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Croatia and Estonia.

The event marked the 155th anniversary of the first golden retriever litter being born at Guisachan House in 1868.

Dudley Marjoribanks bred a Tweed water spaniel with a yellow wavy-coated retriever in an attempt to create a breed of gun dog well-suited to the Scottish highlands.

Golden retrievers were officially recognized as a breed by Britain's The Kennel Club in 1913.

