Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"There were two lightning bolts that both hit at the same time right next to me," the winner recalled. "I told my husband, 'I don't want to drive into that storm.'"
While waiting for the storm the pass, the woman bought a ticket for the July 1 Powerball drawing.
The player discovered the next morning that she was a $50,000 winner.
"I almost didn't stop," the winner said. "I can't believe this. It is exciting."
The winner said she plans to spend her prize money on her grandchildren.