July 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said it was "not an ap-peeling situation" when a semi truck hauling a load of bananas caught fire on a highway.

The FHP said the truck caught fire as a result of a mechanical issue about 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 75, near mile marker 310 in Sumter County.

Troopers said the driver was able to pull the truck over to the shoulder and stop.

No injuries were reported, and cleanup crews were summoned to remove the truck and scorched bananas.