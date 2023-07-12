Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 12 (UPI) -- An unusual home for sale in Nebraska was formerly a missile silo before being remodeled by a popular YouTuber. Andrew Flair, the influencer behind the FLAIR channel on YouTube, bought the former nuclear silo for $550,000 in 2022, and spent 45 days transforming it into an underground home. Advertisement Flair, who chronicled the space's transformation in a YouTube video, added a full kitchen and 3/4 bath to the bunker, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring, a movie theater screen, a popcorn machine and a foosball table. "I wanted to sell it as a turnkey, 'You could literally live down there if you wanted to property,'" Flair told KHGI-TV. The home is now being listed for $750,000 by Polly and Mike Figueroa. "Here's an opportunity to own a piece of cold-war military history and the ultimate survivalist retreat, weekend escape or perhaps an Airbnb," the listing states. The Figueroas said they have already received multiple calls about the property. Read More Ontario woman collects 1,618 toothbrushes Alligator spotted in Pennsylvania creek Baby deer rescued from water treatment tank in Massachusetts