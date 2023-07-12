Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 12 (UPI) -- An unusual home for sale in Nebraska was formerly a missile silo before being remodeled by a popular YouTuber.

Andrew Flair, the influencer behind the FLAIR channel on YouTube, bought the former nuclear silo for $550,000 in 2022, and spent 45 days transforming it into an underground home.

Flair, who chronicled the space's transformation in a YouTube video, added a full kitchen and 3/4 bath

to the bunker, as well as luxury vinyl plank flooring, a movie theater screen, a popcorn machine and a foosball table.

"I wanted to sell it as a turnkey, 'You could literally live down there if you wanted to property,'" Flair told KHGI-TV.

The home is now being listed for $750,000 by Polly and Mike Figueroa.

"Here's an opportunity to own a piece of cold-war military history and the ultimate survivalist retreat, weekend escape or perhaps an Airbnb," the listing states.

The Figueroas said they have already received multiple calls about the property.