July 12 (UPI) -- An alligator was spotted swimming in a creek in a Pennsylvania park, police confirmed.

Upper Darby police said the 2-foot gator was spotted swimming in Darby Creek at Penn Pines Park, near Providence Road.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was summoned to the scene, but police said the reptile swam off in the direction of Yeadon.

A witness reported seeing someone wearing a mask grab the gator out of the creek on the Yeadon side.

A 3-foot alligator was previously pulled from Darby Creek in Prospect Park in 2018. The alligator in that incident was believed to be an abandoned pet and was given a new home at an aquarium.