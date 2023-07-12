Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 12 (UPI) -- A vacationing teenager with a metal detector came to the rescue when a dropped ring nearly foiled a proposal on a South Carolina beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a Tennessee man flagged down officers and explained he had been preparing to propose to his girlfriend when he realized the ring had been dropped somewhere in the sand.

Police, including a K9 named Goggles, set about searching for the ring and soon received an offer of help from Isaiah Krekeler, 15, who was visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio.

Krekeler had brought his metal detector for some beach treasure-hunting, and he was able to locate the ring in under a minute.

The teenager said he only wants one reward from the couple.

"If they have a son, name the son after me," he told Good Morning America.