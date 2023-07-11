Trending
Odd News
July 11, 2023 / 11:56 AM

Raccoons stow away on Vermont couple's boat

By Ben Hooper
July 11 (UPI) -- A Vermont couple taking their boat out for a spin said they received an unusual surprise when two raccoons stowed away under the vehicle's seats.

Steve and Shannon Lipkin of Burlington said they were on Lake Champlain and had been enjoying the sun with the motor off for about two hours when they spotted the intruders.

"That's when I saw the raccoons and the chaos and pandemonium began," Shannon Lipkin told WCAX-TV.

Steve Lipkin said his first impulse was to panic.

"My first reaction was to jump overboard," he said.

The Lipkins decided not to jump off the boat and instead used cushions as a barrier and headed back to shore.

"We did the best we can. I'm an animal lover so I was mortified of thinking of these raccoons being in the middle of the lake," Shannon Lipkin said.

The couple said the raccoons appeared to be enjoying the ride.

"They were leaning out of the boat, enjoying the wind in their fur and the trip," Steve Lipkin said.

All four passengers disembarked when the boat reached shore.

"They weren't trying to hurt us and we didn't want to hurt them, so everyone got off the boat safely," Shannon Lipkin said.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department recommends humans do their best to avoid raccoon encounters, as the animals can carry diseases.

"The spread of rabies is a serious concern in the northeast, which increases the chance of its transmission to humans," the department's website states.

