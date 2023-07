Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 11 (UPI) -- A section of the University of Colorado Boulder campus was closed Tuesday when a black bear wandered into the area and climbed a tree.

University police issued an alert on Twitter warning students and faculty members that a bear was spotted on campus, near the southeast corner of the University Memorial Center.

The section of campus was closed off and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were summoned to the scene.

The officers arrived to find the bear perched in a tree. The animal was tranquilized and relocated.