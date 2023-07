Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts rescued of a baby deer found swimming in a 15-foot-deep tank at a water treatment plant.

Brockton Animal Control and Brockton Fire and Life Safety responded Monday when the fawn, estimated to be under 2 months old, was seen struggling in a tank at the Brockton water treatment plant.

Animal control officers were able to coax the deer into a shallower area of the tank while awaiting firefighters.

A firefighter was then lowered into the tank and was able to lasso the deer so it could be lifted out of the water.