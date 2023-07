Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kansas were able to locate the owner of an unusual exotic animal found wandering loose -- an emu.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to round up the flightless Australian bird in a neighborhood north of Topeka.

The sheriff's office put out a call to find the animal's owner on Twitter.

A later update revealed officials were able to find the owner and reunite them with their large bird.