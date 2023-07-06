Trending
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door

By Ben Hooper
An Oklahoma woman's home security camera captured footage of a mysterious flying creature that has repeatedly banged on her family's back door late at night. Photo by elisangelacswm/Pixabay.com
July 6 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman is trying to solve the mystery of an unknown flying creature that keeps thumping on her family's back door late at night.

Carol Dillin, of Oklahoma City, said her family has repeatedly been awakened in the middle of the night by a loud banging on her back door.

"I thought somebody was hitting baseballs against the house. Then it started sounding like basketballs," Dillin told KFOR-TV.

Dillin's home security camera recorded unclear footage of a flying creature she believes to be a bat, but Micah Holmes of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said it could also be a large moth.

"This is a good year for moths because it's been pretty wet, for the summer," Holmes said. "This is the time of year they're out and trying to mate."

The state is home to multiple species of large insects, including luna, sphinx and polyphemus moths.

"If it is a bat, keep in mind bats eat a lot of insects, mosquitoes and other things that we don't like," Holmes said. "Bats do serve a purpose and they won't hurt you, either."

Alex Harman, an Oklahoma State University insect diagnostician, said he believes the animal is unlikely to be a bat, as the flying mammals use echolocation and would be unlikely to fly into the glass.

Dillin said she has taken measures to keep it away, including installing owl statues and a scarecrow near the door. She said she also tried covering the area in bug spray, but so far, nothing has stopped the late night visits.

Dillin said her next move is to have her back porch enclosed. She said she plans to meet with contractors for estimates soon.

