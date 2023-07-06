Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 6 (UPI) -- A white peacock is on the loose in a Quebec town after being released from its barn by a curious pony.

Graham Batty, whose hobby farm in Saint-Lazare is home to about 40 animals, said he looked out his window last week and saw the two white peacocks he purchased about two years ago wandering loose on his back lawn.

Batty said he determined his pony, Sparkles, had let the peacocks out of the barn by unlocking the stall door with her nose.

The farm owner said he was able to quickly capture one of the peacocks, but the other flew the coop.

"The bird was at my neighbor's house for about three or four days," he told Global News. "I tried on a number of occasions to catch it. I broke one of those long pool scoop things trying to corral it. I haven't seen it for about two days but I'm still optimistic."

Residents have been reporting sightings on social media.

"My husband was going, 'Oh my god, I've never seen one like this and I said I think it's a peacock,'" resident Nadia Forcade said. "I looked it up and I said, 'Oh, it's Graham's.'"