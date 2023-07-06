Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 6, 2023 / 1:45 PM

White peacock on the loose after being freed by pony

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 6 (UPI) -- A white peacock is on the loose in a Quebec town after being released from its barn by a curious pony.

Graham Batty, whose hobby farm in Saint-Lazare is home to about 40 animals, said he looked out his window last week and saw the two white peacocks he purchased about two years ago wandering loose on his back lawn.

Advertisement

Batty said he determined his pony, Sparkles, had let the peacocks out of the barn by unlocking the stall door with her nose.

The farm owner said he was able to quickly capture one of the peacocks, but the other flew the coop.

"The bird was at my neighbor's house for about three or four days," he told Global News. "I tried on a number of occasions to catch it. I broke one of those long pool scoop things trying to corral it. I haven't seen it for about two days but I'm still optimistic."

Residents have been reporting sightings on social media.

"My husband was going, 'Oh my god, I've never seen one like this and I said I think it's a peacock,'" resident Nadia Forcade said. "I looked it up and I said, 'Oh, it's Graham's.'"

Advertisement

Read More

Loggerhead turtle lays eggs on crowded beach in 'unusual' incident Dogs, owner escape charging bear in New Jersey back yard 15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home

Latest Headlines

Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
Odd News // 34 minutes ago
Mysterious flying creature keeps pounding on Okla. family's back door
July 6 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman is trying to solve the mystery of an unknown flying creature that keeps thumping on her family's back door late at night.
Loggerhead turtle lays eggs on crowded beach in 'unusual' incident
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loggerhead turtle lays eggs on crowded beach in 'unusual' incident
July 6 (UPI) -- A turtle protection charity in South Carolina shared details of a "highly unusual" incident where a loggerhead sea turtle crawled onto a crowded beach in broad daylight to lay her eggs.
Dogs, owner escape charging bear in New Jersey back yard
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dogs, owner escape charging bear in New Jersey back yard
July 6 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple's security camera captured footage of the tense moment their dogs narrowly escaped a black bear by darting through the door.
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas are trying to find the owner of a 15-foot yellow snake that showed up at a resident's home.
Pregnant fan goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert in Ohio
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Pregnant fan goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert in Ohio
July 5 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman celebrating the birth of her son revealed she went into labor at an unusual place: a Taylor Swift concert.
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't
July 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $100,000 lottery prize said he initially feared the email informing him of his win was part of a scam.
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
July 5 (UPI) -- A ride malfunction at a Wisconsin festival left eight passengers stranded upside down for more than four hours.
Baby owls rescued from under stage after Guns N' Roses concert
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby owls rescued from under stage after Guns N' Roses concert
July 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Britain said two baby owls were rescued from under Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage after a Guns N' Roses set.
Shark comes close to swimmers on Florida beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shark comes close to swimmers on Florida beach
July 5 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Florida beach captured video when a shark chasing a school of fish came frighteningly close to swimmers.
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Odd News // 1 day ago
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
A pride of 20 lions squeeze together to drink water from a small stream in the Sand River in South Africa's MalaMala Game Reserve, making quite a picture.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
Stalled ride strands passengers upside down for more than four hours
California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
Shark comes close to swimmers on Florida beach
Shark comes close to swimmers on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement