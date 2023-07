Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 5 (UPI) -- A Nepalese man broke his fourth Guinness World Record by walking down 75 stairs on his hands in 25.03 seconds.

Hari Chandra Giri, 29, walked on his hands to descend the stairs at the Jamchen Vijaya Stupa Buddhist temple and broke the record for the fastest time to descend 75 stairs on the hands.

The previous record of 30.8 seconds was set by U.S. man Mark Kenney in 2014.

Giri said he has been walking on his hands since he was 8 years old, and the skill previously earned him the world records for the fastest time to descend 50 stairs on the hands, the fastest 50 meters walking on hands with a soccer ball between the legs and the fastest 10 meters walking on hands with a soccer ball between the legs.