July 5 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Florida beach captured video when a shark chasing a school of fish came frighteningly close to swimmers.

Cristy Cox captured video at Navarre Beach as swimmers rushed to exit the water as the shark came close to shore.

Cox said the shark was chasing a school of fish.

Beach-goers said the shark left after a few minutes and no one was injured.