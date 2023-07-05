Colorado tree trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for several days

1/2

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado called in a tree trimming service for help rescue a kitten stranded for several days in a tree. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said its Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement team received a call recently from a family who reported their 4-month-old kitten, Aurora, had been stuck high up in a tree. Advertisement

"The family did everything they could to get her down, but now Aurora was showing signs of exhaustion and crying out for help. The rescue couldn't wait much longer," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The team contacted first responders, but they were told ladder trucks would not be able to reach the kitten due to the tree's location.

Animal law enforcement ended up contacting a tree trimming service.

"They sent an employee out, who ascended the tree with special spikes and gear. They were able to safely secure Aurora and bring her down to her family," the post said.

"The daughter had a bowl of water and food ready for Aurora once her paws were on the ground, and it was a celebratory and happy reunion for all!"

Advertisement