Colorado tree trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for several days

"The family did everything they could to get her down, but now Aurora was showing signs of exhaustion and crying out for help. The rescue couldn't wait much longer," the humane society said in a Facebook post.
The team contacted first responders, but they were told ladder trucks would not be able to reach the kitten due to the tree's location.
Animal law enforcement ended up contacting a tree trimming service.
"They sent an employee out, who ascended the tree with special spikes and gear. They were able to safely secure Aurora and bring her down to her family," the post said.
"The daughter had a bowl of water and food ready for Aurora once her paws were on the ground, and it was a celebratory and happy reunion for all!"