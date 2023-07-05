Advertisement
Odd News
July 5, 2023 / 11:46 AM

Colorado tree trimmer rescues cat stuck in tree for several days

By Ben Hooper
A tree trimming service was contacted to help rescue a cat stranded for several days in a Colorado tree. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region/Facebook
A tree trimming service was contacted to help rescue a cat stranded for several days in a Colorado tree. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region/Facebook

July 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado called in a tree trimming service for help rescue a kitten stranded for several days in a tree.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said its Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement team received a call recently from a family who reported their 4-month-old kitten, Aurora, had been stuck high up in a tree.

"The family did everything they could to get her down, but now Aurora was showing signs of exhaustion and crying out for help. The rescue couldn't wait much longer," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The team contacted first responders, but they were told ladder trucks would not be able to reach the kitten due to the tree's location.

Animal law enforcement ended up contacting a tree trimming service.

"They sent an employee out, who ascended the tree with special spikes and gear. They were able to safely secure Aurora and bring her down to her family," the post said.

"The daughter had a bowl of water and food ready for Aurora once her paws were on the ground, and it was a celebratory and happy reunion for all!"

Man descends 75 stairs on his hands to break world record California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000 Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail

Latest Headlines

Man descends 75 stairs on his hands to break world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man descends 75 stairs on his hands to break world record
July 5 (UPI) -- A Nepalese man broke his fourth Guinness World Record by walking down 75 stairs on his hands in 25.03 seconds.
California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
California 'Troll Apartment' sells for $430,000
July 3 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "Troll Apartment" because of its position in the middle of a Los Angeles County bridge sold for $430,000 -- $180,000 over its asking price.
Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mountain biker encounters laid-back bear 'eyeball to eyeball' on Utah trail
July 3 (UPI) -- A mountain biker in Utah shared details of the moment he was biking on a trail when he found himself within 20 feet of a black bear.
Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa man gets engaged, wins lottery in one weekend
July 3 (UPI) -- An Iowa man is celebrating a particularly lucky weekend after winning a nearly $400,000 lottery jackpot the morning after getting engaged.
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
Odd News // 1 day ago
FAA clears California company's flying car for takeoff
July 3 (UPI) -- A California startup announced its prototype flying car has been cleared for takeoff by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Navy attempts to identify mystery cylinder found off Florida
July 3 (UPI) -- Police and Navy officials in Florida are attempting to identify a mysterious cylindrical object found by a snorkeler off the coast of Palm Beach, Fla..
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Seal returned to ocean after visiting KFC parking lot
July 3 (UPI) -- A young seal was returned to the ocean after wandering through a New Zealand city and visiting the parking lot of a KFC restaurant.
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog gets 'ride-along' in police cruiser after running loose on highway
July 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said a wayward dog who apparently "wanted a ride-along" was rescued after running loose on a busy highway.
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
Odd News // 2 days ago
Idaho man takes on party popper world record for Fourth of July
July 3 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles celebrated the upcoming Fourth of July by attempting the record for most party popper cones popped in 30 seconds.
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
Odd News // 4 days ago
Corpse flower in bloom at Washington State University
June 30 (UPI) -- Washington State University is allowing those who want to see, but not smell, its famously stinky corpse flower the chance to see the plant in bloom via live-stream.
