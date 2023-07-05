15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas are trying to find the owner of a 15-foot yellow snake that showed up at a resident's home.

The Andover Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the large snake, which appears to be an albino Burmese python, slithering under the stairs outside a home.

"Officers normally deal with escape artists that have four legs and fur, but this 15-foot bright yellow critter decided to mix it up for them today," the post said.

The snake is believed to be an escaped pet.