15-foot snake turns up outside Kansas home

July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas are trying to find the owner of a 15-foot yellow snake that showed up at a resident's home. The Andover Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the large snake, which appears to be an albino Burmese python, slithering under the stairs outside a home. Advertisement "Officers normally deal with escape artists that have four legs and fur, but this 15-foot bright yellow critter decided to mix it up for them today," the post said. The snake is believed to be an escaped pet.