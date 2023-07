Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said a wayward dog who apparently "wanted a ride-along" was rescued after running loose on a busy highway.

The California Highway Patrol's East Los Angeles station said an officer responded to a report of a dog in the lanes of Interstate 710.

CHP joked in an Instagram post that the lost canine apparently "wanted a ride-along" in a police cruiser.

"Dog got a ride to our station, some food and water as they waited for animal control," the post said. "If you know the owner of this pup, send us a message so we can let you know where it was taken."