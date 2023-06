A young kangaroo or wallaby spent the night in a jail cell after being found loose in Interstate 435 in Kansas. Photo courtesy of the Edwardsville Kansas Police Department/Facebook

June 29 (UPI) -- Police in Kansas said a wallaby or young kangaroo spent the night in a jail cell after running loose on a highway. The Edwardsville Police Department said police and animal control officers responded alongside the Bonner Springs Police Department when a small kangaroo was reported on Interstate 435.

The marsupial was brought back to the police station for the night. It was not clear whether the animal was a wallaby or a young kangaroo.

Police said they were able to locate the animal's owner Thursday and it was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for injuries believed to have resulted from a collision with a car.