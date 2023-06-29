View this post on Instagram A post shared by SA Animal Care Services (@sanantonioacs) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 29 (UPI) -- Animal care services officials in Texas said a family received a late-night scare when a snake slithered across their kitchen floor after 2 a.m. San Antonio Animal Care Services said police received a late night call from a family who spotted a snake in their kitchen, and police called in ACS for help. Advertisement An ACS officer responded to the home and "found the snake hiding behind the dishwasher," officials wrote in an Instagram post. The officer moved the dishwasher out of the way and retrieved the "timid but friendly snake," which she identified as a ball python. The slithering trespasser, dubbed Zolta by ACS, was transferred to a private rescue, the post said. Read More Man runs 893 feet while on fire, breaks two world records Rhino escapes enclosure at Buffalo Zoo Flock of sheep on the loose in Connecticut