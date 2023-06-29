Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 29 (UPI) -- Animal care services officials in Texas said a family received a late-night scare when a snake slithered across their kitchen floor after 2 a.m.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said police received a late night call from a family who spotted a snake in their kitchen, and police called in ACS for help.

An ACS officer responded to the home and "found the snake hiding behind the dishwasher," officials wrote in an Instagram post.

The officer moved the dishwasher out of the way and retrieved the "timid but friendly snake," which she identified as a ball python.

The slithering trespasser, dubbed Zolta by ACS, was transferred to a private rescue, the post said.