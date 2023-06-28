Missing bearded dragon turns up in Virginia resident's garden

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer was called out to a resident's garden to capture an unusual escaped pet -- a bearded dragon.

The City of Fairfax Police Department said an officer was called to a Richard Avenue home where a resident reported spotting a large lizard in their garden.

The officer was able to capture the reptile, a bearded dragon, and took it to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

Police posted a photo of the lizard to Facebook, and the post came to the attention of Everett Vann Eberhardt II, the animal's owner.

Eberhardt said he contacted the shelter and plans to visit on Wednesday to retrieve his bearded dragon, named Mary Ormand.

"She's named after the famous pirate Blackbeard's wife, as she had a partner with a black beard when I first adopted her," he told Patch.

Eberhardt said Mary Ormand traveled about 3 miles during the week she was on the loose.