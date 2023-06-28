Pair of pilots fly to 48 states in under 48 hours

|Advertisement
He enlisted Delta A321 Capt. Aaron Wilson to be his co-pilot and Thomas Twiddy, who served with Behnfeldt in the Navy, to be their in-flight repair technician.
The trio took off in a six-seat 1980 PA32R Piper Saratoga in Michigan and landed at one airport in each of the 48 contiguous states, finishing in Maine.
The team finished their journey with a time of 44 hours and 7 minutes, beating their goal of 48 hours. They celebrated the end of their journey by spelling out "48N48" in the sky.
The team said they are now seeking a Guinness World Record for their accomplishment.