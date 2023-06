Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado used heavy equipment normally associated with complicated car rescues to free a deer trapped between the bars of a metal fence.

South Metro Fire Rescue said personnel responded alongside the Douglas County Sheriff's Office when a deer was reported wedged between the bars of a fence in Lone Tree.

The responders used a hydraulic rescue tool, also known as the Jaws of Life, to pry the bars of the fence apart.

The deer sustained minor abrasions from struggling to free itself but was not seriously injured, rescuers said.