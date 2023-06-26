Trending
June 26, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Cherry picking event called off when 'cheeky' birds steal all the fruit

By Ben Hooper
June 26 (UPI) -- Organizers of a pick-your-own cherries festival in Cornwall, England, announced the event has been canceled after the cherry trees were cleared of fruits by some "cheeky" blackbirds.

The five-day cherry picking festival had been due to start Wednesday at Cotehele, a medieval house and grounds managed by the National Trust in Calstock, but trust officials wrote on Facebook that the event was called off due to avian interference.

"Unfortunately, the cheeky blackbirds who live at Cotehele have jumped the queue and eaten all of the cherries in the orchard," a post on the official Cotehele - National Trust Facebook page reads.

Laura Jarman from the National Trust said the birds cleared the cherries from all 80 trees in the orchard in the span of just a couple of days.

She said Catehele is still planning to host an apple picking event later in the year and hopes to hold a cherry picking event next summer, if the blackbirds allow it.

