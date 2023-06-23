Jackpot winning lottery ticket spent a week in oblivious owner's wallet

Yandiel Cruz-Chavez said he was unaware that the Fantasy 5 lottery ticket in his wallet was a $199,407 winner until he remembered to check it a week after the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was forgotten in his wallet for a week before he discovered it was a $199,407 jackpot winner. Yandiel Cruz-Chavez, 33, of Wyoming, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket for the May 30 drawing at Big Top Market in Wyoming and tucked it into his wallet for safekeeping.

"I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket and forgot I had it in my wallet until a week after the drawing," Cruz-Chavez said. "I checked the ticket at the store and got a message to file a claim, so I looked up the winning numbers online. When I realized I'd won the jackpot, I was in disbelief at first. Once it sunk in that I had really won, I was overcome with excitement and called everyone in my family to tell them the good news!"

Cruz-Chavez's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing: 08-20-29-33-39. He won a $199,407 jackpot.

"This prize came at the perfect time and is a huge blessing to me and my family," the winner said.

Cruz-Chavez said he will use his winnings to complete home improvement projects and boost his savings.

