Jackpot winning lottery ticket spent a week in oblivious owner's wallet

"I bought a Fantasy 5 ticket and forgot I had it in my wallet until a week after the drawing," Cruz-Chavez said. "I checked the ticket at the store and got a message to file a claim, so I looked up the winning numbers online. When I realized I'd won the jackpot, I was in disbelief at first. Once it sunk in that I had really won, I was overcome with excitement and called everyone in my family to tell them the good news!"
Cruz-Chavez's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing: 08-20-29-33-39. He won a $199,407 jackpot.
"This prize came at the perfect time and is a huge blessing to me and my family," the winner said.
Cruz-Chavez said he will use his winnings to complete home improvement projects and boost his savings.