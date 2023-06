Firefighters in Roswell, Ga., jumped into a retention pond to rescue a struggling fawn. Photo courtesy of the Roswell Fire Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 23 (UPI) -- A Georgia fire department said a crew executed a "fawn-tastic" rescue when a baby deer was reported stranded in a retention pond. The Roswell Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the Truck 24 crew responded to a report of a fawn that fell into a retention pond near Elan Court and was unable to find its way out. Advertisement

Firefighters jumped into the water and carried the baby deer to safety.

"The uninjured fawn was successfully rescued and is now safe and sound," the post said.

The post praised the caller for alerting authorities instead of attempting their own rescue.