$127,000 dog nanny job listing pulled after flood of applications

London-based recruitment agency Fairfax and Kensington said it had to pull a listing for a dog nanny to make $127,000 a year after receiving more than 3,000 applications in just a few days. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI

June 23 (UPI) -- A British recruitment agency said it had to pull a listing for a dog nanny to make $127,000 a year because there were too many applicants. Fairfax and Kensington, an international recruitment agency based in London, originally posted a position online for a dog nanny to live with a family and "ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs."

The posting said the chosen caretaker would be responsible for feeding, exercising and training the dogs, as well as coordinating and overseeing "all veterinary appointments, vaccinations, and health check-ups."

The $127,000 a year job would also require the nanny to "accompany the dogs during domestic and international travels, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the journey."

"This is the first role we've offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of," George Dunn of Fairfax and Kensington told the New York Post. "Even as a vet, you'd be struggling to earn that amount of money."

Dunn said the listing has now been pulled after the number of applicants spiked from about 300 to more than 2,000 in just a few days.

The listing went viral after being featured in multiple TikTok videos, some of which accumulated more than one million views.