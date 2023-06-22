Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 22 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Virginia came to the rescue of a Canada goose that proved unexpectedly difficult to capture despite having its legs wrapped in fishing wire. Colonial Heights Animal Services said in a Facebook post that officers made numerous attempts to catch a goose after noticing it struggling to walk, but the bird turned out to be elusive despite its difficulties. Advertisement

"You would think this would be an easy goose to catch but it was not," the post said. "It had adapted for we aren't sure how long and was able to still fly where it needed to go after running just a few steps. After a while, this baby knew all of our tricks and even our vehicles when we would try and sneak up on it."

Officers were eventually able to catch the goose in a net and remove the fishing line wrapped around its legs.

"Staff worked together to cut any fishing line, checked injuries and let this baby fly off towards the water," officials wrote. "We guesstimated that another week, this baby would probably have lost all blood flow to both legs."

