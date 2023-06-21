Arkansas man makes quick stop for cigarettes, quickly wins $50,000 lottery prize

Gary Lackey stopped at a Pine Bluff, Ark., store to buy cigarettes and picked up a Powerball ticket that earned him $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 21 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man said a quick stop to buy cigarettes ended up earning him a $50,000 lottery prize. Gary Lackey told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he stopped at Paul's Discount Tobacco in Pine Bluff to buy cigarettes and decided to pick up a Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing. Advertisement

Lackey's ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball, earning him a $50,000 prize.

"I play the lottery often and only won a couple of dollars so far," Lackey said. "I checked the ticket on the scanner at Paul's and was surprised when a smiley face appeared. So, I gave the ticket to the store clerk for her to check it at the register. I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off."

Lackey said his plans for his winnings include donating to his church, sharing with his siblings and bolstering his savings.