Arkansas man makes quick stop for cigarettes, quickly wins $50,000 lottery prize

Lackey's ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball, earning him a $50,000 prize.
"I play the lottery often and only won a couple of dollars so far," Lackey said. "I checked the ticket on the scanner at Paul's and was surprised when a smiley face appeared. So, I gave the ticket to the store clerk for her to check it at the register. I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off."
Lackey said his plans for his winnings include donating to his church, sharing with his siblings and bolstering his savings.