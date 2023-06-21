Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas neighborhood were surprised to wake up to find about 40 goats wandering through their yards and feasting on plants.

Residents of the Erwin Farms neighborhood in McKinney said the goats made an early-morning visit to their yards and feasted on lawns, bushes and flowers.

Advertisement

The goats were found to be owned by a company that rents the animals out to clear vegetation. The goats had escaped from a local property where they were clearing plants for a development project.

Residents said the company replaced many of the damaged plants on their properties.

The same neighborhood previously made headlines in January, when a trio of feral hogs ran amok through the area.