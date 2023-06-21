Trending
June 21, 2023 / 4:33 PM

Bear breaks into house, steals pork cops, hangs out window

By Ben Hooper
June 21 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a Colorado home and feasted on pork chops before being caught on camera dangling from a second-floor window.

A video captured by a neighbor shows the bear hanging out of Ryan MacFarlane's Steamboat Springs house while he and his family were away.

The bear was apparently trying to find its way out of the residence after breaking in through a first-floor window.

The animal eventually found its way back out through the window it had originally used as an entrance.

MacFarlane said the bear raided the kitchen of the home, including some leftover pork chops.

