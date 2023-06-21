Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 21 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a Colorado home and feasted on pork chops before being caught on camera dangling from a second-floor window. A video captured by a neighbor shows the bear hanging out of Ryan MacFarlane's Steamboat Springs house while he and his family were away. Advertisement The bear was apparently trying to find its way out of the residence after breaking in through a first-floor window. The animal eventually found its way back out through the window it had originally used as an entrance. MacFarlane said the bear raided the kitchen of the home, including some leftover pork chops. Read More Bald eagles adopt baby red-tailed hawk in California Firefighters rescue dog stuck behind owner's toilet 'Watermelon snow' turning mountains pink and red in Utah