June 20 (UPI) -- A zoo in Poland revealed a red panda escaped from his enclosure and climbed a nearby tree, eliciting a visit from firefighters.

The Gdańsk Zoo said in a Facebook post that keepers discovered female red panda Maja was alone inside the enclosure she shares with 7-year-old male red panda Ponzu.

Keepers searched the area and discovered Ponzu had climbed high up in a tree elsewhere in the zoo.

Officials called the local fire brigade to help them reach the panda's high perch.

"How did Ponzu get out? For the moment only he knows the exact answer. All the security measures were working correctly but maybe our boy was lucky and came across a spot in the electric fence with weaker voltage," the Facebook post said.

Ponzu was safely returned to the enclosure. Zookeepers said Ponzu has escaped in similar incidents multiple times, most recently in February.