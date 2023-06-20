Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2023 / 4:39 PM

Red panda escapes enclosure, climbs tree at Polish zoo

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 20 (UPI) -- A zoo in Poland revealed a red panda escaped from his enclosure and climbed a nearby tree, eliciting a visit from firefighters.

The Gdańsk Zoo said in a Facebook post that keepers discovered female red panda Maja was alone inside the enclosure she shares with 7-year-old male red panda Ponzu.

Advertisement

Keepers searched the area and discovered Ponzu had climbed high up in a tree elsewhere in the zoo.

Officials called the local fire brigade to help them reach the panda's high perch.

"How did Ponzu get out? For the moment only he knows the exact answer. All the security measures were working correctly but maybe our boy was lucky and came across a spot in the electric fence with weaker voltage," the Facebook post said.

Ponzu was safely returned to the enclosure. Zookeepers said Ponzu has escaped in similar incidents multiple times, most recently in February.

Read More

Snake catcher finds python suspended between two cars Billboard reminds woman to buy $250,000 lottery ticket LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue baby deer stuck in deep mud
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue baby deer stuck in deep mud
June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a baby deer that became stuck in the mud while wading through a creek.
Snake catcher finds python suspended between two cars
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Snake catcher finds python suspended between two cars
June 20 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler called to remove a python from a resident's property found the snake "comfortably resting" while suspended across the tires of two cars.
Billboard reminds woman to buy $250,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Billboard reminds woman to buy $250,000 lottery ticket
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited a billboard and some sage advice from her parents with inspiring her to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her $250,000.
LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record
June 20 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans broke a record in an unusual College World Series tradition by ordering and downing more than 21,000 Jell-O shots from an Omaha pizzeria.
Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
June 20 (UPI) -- A drone photographer at a California beach captured video of an orphaned seal pup that swam up to multiple surfers and climbed onto their boards.
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
This troop of baboons found itself stuck several feet in the air, surrounded by lions. With nowhere to go, the baboons found themselves hanging on the bridge!
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
June 20 (UPI) -- A women's soccer game in Ireland was briefly interrupted when a toddler in attendance ran off with a corner flag.
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
June 20 (UPI) -- Police in Maine are on the hunt for a ram on the lam that has managed to evade capture for several days.
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced a baby mandrill monkey was born recently to a first-time mother at the facility.
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
June 19 (UPI) -- Librarians in Illinois said they were surprised when a book returned by an anonymous patron was found to be 43 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement