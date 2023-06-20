Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2023 / 4:17 PM

Billboard reminds woman to buy $250,000 lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
A North Carolina woman said a Powerball billboard inspired her to buy the ticket that earned her $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A North Carolina woman said a Powerball billboard inspired her to buy the ticket that earned her $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited a billboard and some sage advice from her parents with inspiring her to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her $250,000.

Haley Dugger of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was out driving when she saw a billboard bearing the amount of the current Powerball jackpot.

Advertisement

"Mom always used to say, 'If you don't play, you can't win,'" Dugger said. "When I pass a Powerball billboard, that reminds me to buy one."

Dugger bought a $3 Power Play ticket on the lottery's app, and her $50,000 prize from the June 7 drawing became $250,000 when the 5X Power Play multiplier hit.

"My dad recommended that I should do the multiplier," Dugger said. "I'm glad I listened to his advice."

Dugger learned of her prize when she checked her email the day after the drawing.

"I immediately stepped out of the office and called my fiance," she said. "After that I had to go to a meeting at work and act normal."

Dugger said she is getting married in November.

"We can definitely take a bigger honeymoon than originally planned," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Massachusetts store sells three $100,000 winning lottery tickets Man wins $50,000 'early birthday present' from Kentucky Lottery Maryland man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after nearly 10 years

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue baby deer stuck in deep mud
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue baby deer stuck in deep mud
June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a baby deer that became stuck in the mud while wading through a creek.
Red panda escapes enclosure, climbs tree at Polish zoo
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Red panda escapes enclosure, climbs tree at Polish zoo
June 20 (UPI) -- A zoo in Poland revealed a red panda escaped from his enclosure and climbed a nearby tree, eliciting a visit from firefighters.
Snake catcher finds python suspended between two cars
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Snake catcher finds python suspended between two cars
June 20 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler called to remove a python from a resident's property found the snake "comfortably resting" while suspended across the tires of two cars.
LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record
June 20 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans broke a record in an unusual College World Series tradition by ordering and downing more than 21,000 Jell-O shots from an Omaha pizzeria.
Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
June 20 (UPI) -- A drone photographer at a California beach captured video of an orphaned seal pup that swam up to multiple surfers and climbed onto their boards.
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
This troop of baboons found itself stuck several feet in the air, surrounded by lions. With nowhere to go, the baboons found themselves hanging on the bridge!
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
June 20 (UPI) -- A women's soccer game in Ireland was briefly interrupted when a toddler in attendance ran off with a corner flag.
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
June 20 (UPI) -- Police in Maine are on the hunt for a ram on the lam that has managed to evade capture for several days.
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced a baby mandrill monkey was born recently to a first-time mother at the facility.
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
June 19 (UPI) -- Librarians in Illinois said they were surprised when a book returned by an anonymous patron was found to be 43 years overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
Florida beachgoers shocked when bear emerges from Gulf of Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement