Billboard reminds woman to buy $250,000 lottery ticket

A North Carolina woman said a Powerball billboard inspired her to buy the ticket that earned her $250,000.

June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman credited a billboard and some sage advice from her parents with inspiring her to buy the Powerball ticket that earned her $250,000. Haley Dugger of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was out driving when she saw a billboard bearing the amount of the current Powerball jackpot.

"Mom always used to say, 'If you don't play, you can't win,'" Dugger said. "When I pass a Powerball billboard, that reminds me to buy one."

Dugger bought a $3 Power Play ticket on the lottery's app, and her $50,000 prize from the June 7 drawing became $250,000 when the 5X Power Play multiplier hit.

"My dad recommended that I should do the multiplier," Dugger said. "I'm glad I listened to his advice."

Dugger learned of her prize when she checked her email the day after the drawing.

"I immediately stepped out of the office and called my fiance," she said. "After that I had to go to a meeting at work and act normal."

Dugger said she is getting married in November.

"We can definitely take a bigger honeymoon than originally planned," she said.

