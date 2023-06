Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a baby deer that became stuck in the mud while wading through a creek.

Pickens County officials wrote in a Facebook post that Capt. Judd Gilstrap and firefighter Stan Albertson responded to the Vineyards community on a report of a fawn in distress.

Advertisement

The firefighters arrived to find the baby animal became stuck in the deep mud while apparently attempting to walk across the creek.

The firefighters "hoisted" the baby up an embankment, where it was reunited with its mother.