Godfrey arrived to find the snake stretched out between the two parked vehicles.
"It was comfortably resting in the position the photos are taken in," Godfrey told Newsweek. "It was seen wandering across the driveway and it went under one car and did a poo, before climbing up the wheel and across and over to the other car."
Godfrey said carpet pythons are native to the area, but the coloration of the snake he found in the driveway indicates it originated from somewhere else. He said he believes the python is an escaped pet.