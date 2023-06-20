Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers was called out to remove a carpet python that he found "resting comfortably" atop the tires of two cars parked side by side. Photo courtesy of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 20 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler called to remove a python from a resident's property found the snake "comfortably resting" while suspended across the tires of two cars. Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers said he was called out by a Hervey Bay man who spotted the big snake in his driveway. Advertisement

Godfrey arrived to find the snake stretched out between the two parked vehicles.

"It was comfortably resting in the position the photos are taken in," Godfrey told Newsweek. "It was seen wandering across the driveway and it went under one car and did a poo, before climbing up the wheel and across and over to the other car."

Godfrey said carpet pythons are native to the area, but the coloration of the snake he found in the driveway indicates it originated from somewhere else. He said he believes the python is an escaped pet.