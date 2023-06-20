LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 20 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans broke a record in an unusual College World Series tradition by ordering and downing more than 21,000 Jell-O shots from an Omaha pizzeria. Kevin Culjat, owner of Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha, said he started making Jell-O shots in school colors during the 2016 College World Series, and the Jell-O Shot Challenge has since become an annual tradition for fans to show support for their favorite schools. Advertisement The University of Mississippi set a record for the challenge in 2022, with Ole Miss supporters ordering 18,777 Jell-O shots during the 10-day tournament. LSU, making its first College World Series appearance since 2017, blew past that total Monday when the number of Jell-O shots ordered reached 21,435. The total was bolstered by Todd Graves, founder of fast food restaurant Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, spending $30,000 to buy 6,000 of the shots to share with his fellow fans. Culjat said Graves also set a record for the most shots ordered by a single person. The number of shots ordered by LSU fans had reached 22,462 early Tuesday afternoon. Read More Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine