Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 20, 2023 / 1:52 PM

LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 20 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans broke a record in an unusual College World Series tradition by ordering and downing more than 21,000 Jell-O shots from an Omaha pizzeria.

Kevin Culjat, owner of Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha, said he started making Jell-O shots in school colors during the 2016 College World Series, and the Jell-O Shot Challenge has since become an annual tradition for fans to show support for their favorite schools.

Advertisement

The University of Mississippi set a record for the challenge in 2022, with Ole Miss supporters ordering 18,777 Jell-O shots during the 10-day tournament.

LSU, making its first College World Series appearance since 2017, blew past that total Monday when the number of Jell-O shots ordered reached 21,435.

The total was bolstered by Todd Graves, founder of fast food restaurant Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, spending $30,000 to buy 6,000 of the shots to share with his fellow fans. Culjat said Graves also set a record for the most shots ordered by a single person.

The number of shots ordered by LSU fans had reached 22,462 early Tuesday afternoon.

Read More

Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine

Latest Headlines

Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Seal pup climbs onto surfers' boards at California beach
June 20 (UPI) -- A drone photographer at a California beach captured video of an orphaned seal pup that swam up to multiple surfers and climbed onto their boards.
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions
This troop of baboons found itself stuck several feet in the air, surrounded by lions. With nowhere to go, the baboons found themselves hanging on the bridge!
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Soccer game in Ireland interrupted by flag-stealing toddler
June 20 (UPI) -- A women's soccer game in Ireland was briefly interrupted when a toddler in attendance ran off with a corner flag.
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police searching for ram on the lam in Maine
June 20 (UPI) -- Police in Maine are on the hunt for a ram on the lam that has managed to evade capture for several days.
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced a baby mandrill monkey was born recently to a first-time mother at the facility.
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years
June 19 (UPI) -- Librarians in Illinois said they were surprised when a book returned by an anonymous patron was found to be 43 years overdue.
Sheep on the lam 'run amok' in England road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Sheep on the lam 'run amok' in England road
June 19 (UPI) -- Police in England were dispatched to round up a flock of sheep on the lam after the animals were seen running loose in a road.
Massachusetts store sells three $100,000 winning lottery tickets
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Massachusetts store sells three $100,000 winning lottery tickets
June 19 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts store could have a valid claim to being the luckiest in the state after three lottery tickets bought at the store each one $100,000 in the same drawing.
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said she has no plans to remove a nearly 10-foot-tall werewolf statue from her yard, despite a warning from the city.
Maine fisherman catches three orange lobsters in one week
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maine fisherman catches three orange lobsters in one week
June 19 (UPI) -- A Maine fishermen caught three extremely rare orange lobsters in the space of one week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Ohio woman refuses to remove 9.5-foot werewolf from her yard
Maine fisherman catches three orange lobsters in one week
Maine fisherman catches three orange lobsters in one week
Students dance nearly 16 miles in conga line to break world record
Students dance nearly 16 miles in conga line to break world record
Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Australian man sitting on toilet spots big snake atop his shower
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
Ohio zoo announces birth of baby mandrill monkey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement