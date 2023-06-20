LSU fans order 21,435 Jell-O shots to break College World Series record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 20 (UPI) -- Louisiana State University fans broke a record in an unusual College World Series tradition by ordering and downing more than 21,000 Jell-O shots from an Omaha pizzeria.

Kevin Culjat, owner of Rocco's Pizza and Cantina in Omaha, said he started making Jell-O shots in school colors during the 2016 College World Series, and the Jell-O Shot Challenge has since become an annual tradition for fans to show support for their favorite schools.

The University of Mississippi set a record for the challenge in 2022, with Ole Miss supporters ordering 18,777 Jell-O shots during the 10-day tournament.

LSU, making its first College World Series appearance since 2017, blew past that total Monday when the number of Jell-O shots ordered reached 21,435.

The total was bolstered by Todd Graves, founder of fast food restaurant Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, spending $30,000 to buy 6,000 of the shots to share with his fellow fans. Culjat said Graves also set a record for the most shots ordered by a single person.

The number of shots ordered by LSU fans had reached 22,462 early Tuesday afternoon.