June 19 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts store could have a valid claim to being the luckiest in the state after three lottery tickets bought at the store each one $100,000 in the same drawing. The Massachusetts State Lottery said three tickets bought at Star Food Mart in Brockton for Sunday's Mass Cash drawing turned out to be $100,000 winners.

The names of the winners have not been released.

A fourth $100,000 ticket was sold at Lucky mart in Everett, lottery officials revealed.