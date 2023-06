Animal rescuers were called out to Sportsplex in North Branford, Conn., to rescue a hawk that became entangled in a net. Photo courtesy of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers responded to a Connecticut sports complex to rescue a red-tailed hawk found entangled in a net. The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said Sportsplex officials called to report the stuck bird of prey at the North Branford facility. Advertisement

Rescuers arrived and carefully disentangled the hawk's talons from the net.

The hawk was taken to rehabilitation center A Place Called Hope to receive treatment for torn tendons. Officials said the bird will eventually be returned to the wild.