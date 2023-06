Police responded to a Baldock, England, road to round up a flock of escaped sheep. Photo courtesy of North Herts Police/Facebook

June 19 (UPI) -- Police in England were dispatched to round up a flock of sheep on the lam after the animals were seen running loose in a road. The North Herts Police said in a Facebook post that Team 3 Intervention/Response personnel were dispatched in the early morning on a report of "sheep running amok on North Road in Baldock."

"We bleated at them to stay out of the road but they thought we were a bit woolly and decided to go on the lamb instead," police wrote.

The officers were able to round up the woolly fugitives and returned them to their owner's property.