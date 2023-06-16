Trending
Odd News
June 16, 2023 / 10:59 AM

Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania

By Ben Hooper
June 16 (UPI) -- A pig has a new home at a sanctuary after being seen wandering loose in a Pennsylvania neighborhood for several days.

Manheim Township Police said officers received multiple calls over the course of a few days about a pig on the loose in the Hamilton Park neighborhood of Lancaster Township.

Police said in a news release that the "fast" and "elusive" pig "escaped capture for days, presumably living off the land like its cousin, the wild boar."

The pig, dubbed Hamilton by police in honor of the neighborhood, was seen napping under a resident's trampoline on Thursday and police called in help from Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

"A foot pursuit of the escaped swine ensued, and yes, we see the irony in 3 cops chasing a pig. As it turns out, Hamilton wasn't as tired as we thought because we're fairly certain he's the fastest pig alive," police wrote.

Police and sanctuary personnel pursued the pig to the outdoor play area at Pediatric Specialty Care on Rider Avenue, where they were able to get the animal into a crate.

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary said Hamilton, now renamed Gregory, will have a new permanent home at the sanctuary.

