June 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man's gutters were left dented when a mysterious chunk of ice fell from the sky and struck the edge of his house.

Jesse Gonzales said he was at his Elkins Park home Thursday when he heard a loud noise around 12:15 p.m.

"So, I came downstairs and there were chunks of ice all over the yard. I found there was ice that was buried in the ground. I was like, 'OK, that obviously came from the sky at some point,'" Gonzales told WPVI-TV.

Gonzales soon discovered the ice chunk had dented his gutter.

"So, terminal velocity is 120 mph. When I look at the ditch, it makes sense it would come down that fast and the damage it would cause. The bigger piece I think barely missed the roof," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said his dogs were lucky to be uninjured, as they were nearby when the ice fell from the sky.

He said the temperature outside was about 82 degrees when the ice fell. He said he suspects the chunk fell off a passing airplane.