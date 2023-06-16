Man wins $50,000 'early birthday present' from Kentucky Lottery

Robert Fisher bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket and won a $50,000 "early birthday present." Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 16 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who bought a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket from a local convenience store ended up winning a $50,000 "early birthday present." Robert Fisher told Kentucky Lottery officials he scratched off his $5 Cash Plus ticket while he was still inside the Prayosha Food Mart on Old Lebanon Road in Campbellsville. Advertisement

"I looked three or four times and I'm saying, that can't be right," Fisher said. "My heart skipped about two beats."

Fisher took the ticket to his local Walmart store, where his friend works as a clerk.

"I threw the ticket down on the counter and said, 'Can you cash this for me?' She said, 'Well, I don't know, but I'll try.' I started laughing. When she came back around, she said, 'Good lord, where did you get that at?'"

Fisher called his daughter, who asked her son to help his grandfather get to lottery headquarters.

"My mother is known for pulling pranks, so when they called, I thought it was just another prank," the grandson told officials. "They were like, 'No, for real, this really happened.'"

Fisher did not reveal whether he has plans for his winnings.

Advertisement

"My birthday is a month away, so I'm going to call this an early birthday present," Fisher said.