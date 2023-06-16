The British Columbia SPCA and Surrey firefighters rescued a kitten that had been trapped under a house for about four days. Photo courtesy of the BC SPCA

June 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters came together in British Columbia, Canada, to rescue a kitten trapped underneath a home for about four days. The British Columbia SPCA said an animal protection officer was summoned to a Surrey home at which residents had been hearing the sound of a distressed cat on and off.

The residents were unable to locate the source of the cries, and the animal protection officer determined the cat appeared to be in an inaccessible area underneath the home.

The officer received permission from the landlord to potentially damage the house, and Surrey firefighters were called to the scene to help.

The firefighters attempted to access the cat via a crawlspace, but ended up having to remove a portion of the house's exterior to reach the area in which the kitten was trapped between the framing and foundation.

The kitten, named Lenna by the animal protection officer, was examined by a veterinarian before being taken to the Abbotsford BC SPCA and placed in a foster home.