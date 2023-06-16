Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 16, 2023 / 11:50 AM

Bear climbs into truck, eats worker's lunch in New Hampshire

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 16 (UPI) -- Workers for a glass company captured video when a bear wandered up to their New Hampshire work site, climbed into a truck and feasted on a worker's lunch.

A video posted to Facebook by American Plate Glass shows the bear sitting in the passenger seat of a company truck in Sunapee and eating a worker's lunch.

Advertisement

"I see something move out the corner of my eye and I turn and it was a bear nonchalantly just having lunch in the front seat of the truck," team member Curtis Fidler told WHDH-TV.

Melinda Scott, Fidler's mother-in-law, watched the scene play out on FaceTime.

"It's such a good human interest story and just a good encounter with a bear instead of bear destruction," Scott said. "There is not a single scratch on the box truck. He did no damage. He just had lunch and took a nap."

Read More

Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania Wandering bear captured at Florida airport

Latest Headlines

Mysterious ice chunk falls from the sky, dents Pa. family's gutters
Odd News // 3 minutes ago
Mysterious ice chunk falls from the sky, dents Pa. family's gutters
June 16 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man's gutters were left dented when a mysterious chunk of ice fell from the sky and struck the edge of his house.
Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Florida man's dalmatian collection breaks world record
June 16 (UPI) -- A Florida man with a particular love of one specific dog breed earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of dalmatian-related items, with 1,152 pieces.
Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pig captured after several days on the loose in Pennsylvania
June 16 (UPI) -- A pig has a new home at a sanctuary after being seen wandering loose in a Pennsylvania neighborhood for several days.
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
June 15 (UPI) -- A black bear was safely captured and relocated after being seen wandering the grounds of Florida's Tampa International Airport.
Maryland man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after nearly 10 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland man's lucky lottery numbers pay off after nearly 10 years
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize after using the same set of numbers to enter Bonus Match 5 drawings for nearly a decade.
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
June 15 (UPI) -- Surgeons at a hospital in Sri Lanka said a patient underwent surgery to remove a massive kidney stone that measured 5.26 inches long and weighed 1.76 pounds.
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
June 15 (UPI) -- A Quebec woman taking a walk on the beach near her cottage discovered a message in a bottle that had been thrown out to sea by a Newfoundland man 34 years earlier.
Stranded raccoon rescued from highway light pole
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Stranded raccoon rescued from highway light pole
June 15 (UPI) -- A raccoon spent several hours stranded atop a light pole on a busy Rhode Island highway after being rescued by personnel from multiple agencies.
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
June 15 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old speedcubing champion broke a world record in the highly competitive sport by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds.
Mystery emu spotted running loose in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery emu spotted running loose in Texas
June 15 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in a Texas county are on the hunt for an emu spotted running loose in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
Sri Lanka doctors remove 5.26-inch, 1.76-pound kidney stone from patient
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
Wandering bear captured at Florida airport
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
Quebec woman finds message in a bottle launched 34 years earlier
73-year-old tries lottery game for the first time, wins jackpot
73-year-old tries lottery game for the first time, wins jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement