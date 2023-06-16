Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 16 (UPI) -- Workers for a glass company captured video when a bear wandered up to their New Hampshire work site, climbed into a truck and feasted on a worker's lunch.

A video posted to Facebook by American Plate Glass shows the bear sitting in the passenger seat of a company truck in Sunapee and eating a worker's lunch.

"I see something move out the corner of my eye and I turn and it was a bear nonchalantly just having lunch in the front seat of the truck," team member Curtis Fidler told WHDH-TV.

Melinda Scott, Fidler's mother-in-law, watched the scene play out on FaceTime.

"It's such a good human interest story and just a good encounter with a bear instead of bear destruction," Scott said. "There is not a single scratch on the box truck. He did no damage. He just had lunch and took a nap."